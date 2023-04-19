‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his party’s workers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan says he has over 145 FIRs against him; a circus of FIRs while his Bani Gala caretaker, Zaman Park cook, social media's Mashwani, Waqas and his security incharge Ghumman - all were abducted and tortured to try update their software.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reacted to the abduction and cases of his party leaders and workers, saying that the total fascism prevailed in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “The way we have descended into becoming a banana republic where there is no Rule of Law & only law of the jungle, it is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law. Our ppl are abducted & afterwards,”.

In another tweet, the PTI Chief said, “sham FIRs are registered.

As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up. I have over 145 FIRs against me. Its a circus of FIRs. My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media's Mashwani, Waqas & my security incharge Ghumman - all abducted & tortured to try &,”.

He also tweeted, “update their software. Ali Amin got bail in one sham case, & another FIR popped up & now another one with police taking him to Lahore. Despite his falling ill on the way & being taken to hospital, he was removed from hospital before he had stabilised. Now total fascism prevails,”.