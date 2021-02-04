UrduPoint.com
NOWPDP Holds SCNIC Camp To Issue Special CNICs To People With Disabilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:46 PM

NOWPDP holds SCNIC Camp to issue Special CNICs to people with disabilities

NOWPDP and the Sindh Government collaborated to process over a 100 Special Computerized National Identity Cards (SCNICs) and over 150 disability certificates to persons with disabilities across Sujawal, Sindh in a two days SCNICs Camp held at the NOWPDP Center of Excellence, Moriro Markaz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :NOWPDP and the Sindh Government collaborated to process over a 100 Special Computerized National Identity Cards (SCNICs) and over 150 disability certificates to persons with disabilities across Sujawal, Sindh in a two days SCNICs Camp held at the NOWPDP Center of Excellence, Moriro Markaz.

Scores of persons with disabilities attended the camp to receive their new disability certificates and Special CNICs, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The SCNIC camp was made fully accessible with assistive devices and sign language interpreters.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister- Syed Qassem Naveed Qamar, Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities - Parvaiz Seehar, ADC Sujawal, and Vice President NOWPDP, Ronak Lakhani visited the camp.

All the important and relevant organizations and people like PCRDP, NADRA, and medical doctors come together to facilitate persons with disabilities in getting this SCNICs.

Syed Qassem Naveed Qamar said that "SCNIC Camps are the epitome of innovative initiatives and we can truly achieve anything if we understand the gravity of the situation of people with disabilities and come together."Secretary DEPD, Parvaiz Seehar, greatly appreciated the efforts of NOWPDP.

He said "the persons with disabilities need to be brought back from the margins. It's about time everybody stopped and pondered over the attitudinal disparity that creeps in. They are as much the citizens of Pakistan as anybody else and will get all opportunities and facilities that they are meant to have."

