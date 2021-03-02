Nowruz and spring festival celebrations from March 21 to 23 be linked to tree plantation, Chief Minister GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said that the celebrations of Nowruz and Spring Festival from March 21 to March 23 have been linked to tree plantation drive in the region

Addressing a meeting of the Steering Committee on Tree Plantation Campaign He said that for the first time in Gilgit-Baltistan 2 million trees would be planted in three days under the tree plantation drive. He said that the campaign would involve people from all walks of life including students from schools, colleges and police department.

Chief Minister said that special attention would be given to social forestry, adding that forests would be sold to grow in suitable mountainous areas. He further stated that GB region was being affected by global warming and its glaciers were melting.

He said that these challenges could be met through extensive plantation and forestry.

He added that river erosion was also causing massive damage in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that river deforestation could also be prevented through afforestation.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife should focus on tree plantation in the respective areas affected by deforestation on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the Secretary Forests to prepare a clear roadmap for the promotion of forests so that a direction could be set. Complete data of total available land of Gilgit-Baltistan for plantation and forestry should be prepared, Chief Minister GB added.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Provincial Minister for Forests and Wildlife Raja Zikrian.