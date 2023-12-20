Nowshera people term election as pivotal for country’s uplift

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The people from Nowshera district have termed general elections as pivotal for the country’s progress and prosperity.

In a random survey on Wednesday, they said February 8 elections were very important for the country and democracy.

The general election would help address the issues of unemployment, price hike, and security issues, besides streamlining the unstable economic condition of the country.

The people from Nowshera said, "The country will move forward only through transparent balloting.

To go along with the world, they said in time and fair elections were prerequisite for our country. Through an elected democratic government, relations with other countries will be strengthened and business deals will be made possible."

The citizens said fair election was the prime tool to take the matters towards a workable solution adding that people were anxiously waiting for the February 8 general election.

People said they were eying the upcoming general election for the resolution of their issues.