(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Nowshera district police have arrested an accused in a case of gruesome murder of a driver, DOP Nowshera Captain Najam Al Hasnain said.

Unidentified persons tortured him to death on the road while we have no personal enmity or enmity with any of them, relatives of the deceased informed the Police Station Officials in the initial FIR.

On this District Police Officer Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain formed an investigation team comprising SHO Risalpur Bilal Haleem Handed over the task of arresting and bringing to light the real facts.

The investigation team collected evidence and interrogated the accused from different angles.

The alleged accused Jahangir son of Muhammad Zahir resident of Rashkai was arrested. The alleged accused confessed to the crime and told the police that he liked the victim's wife Mismal and in order to get her, the victim had to be removed from the path.