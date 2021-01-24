UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nowshera Police Operation: Accused Involved In Taxi Driver's Murder Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Nowshera police operation: Accused involved in taxi driver's murder arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Nowshera district police have arrested an accused in a case of gruesome murder of a driver, DOP Nowshera Captain Najam Al Hasnain said.

Unidentified persons tortured him to death on the road while we have no personal enmity or enmity with any of them, relatives of the deceased informed the Police Station Officials in the initial FIR.

On this District Police Officer Capt (retd) Najam Al Hasnain formed an investigation team comprising SHO Risalpur Bilal Haleem Handed over the task of arresting and bringing to light the real facts.

The investigation team collected evidence and interrogated the accused from different angles.

The alleged accused Jahangir son of Muhammad Zahir resident of Rashkai was arrested. The alleged accused confessed to the crime and told the police that he liked the victim's wife Mismal and in order to get her, the victim had to be removed from the path.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Driver Road Wife Nowshera Dominican Peso FIR From

Recent Stories

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

25 minutes ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

25 minutes ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

40 minutes ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

1 hour ago

Reimagined ADSW concludes with global commitment t ..

1 hour ago

Over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in Germany

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.