Nowshera police operation, Durkani robbery gang arrested, stolen goods recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Nowshera police have arrested a two-member gang of robbers while conducting an operation in Pabbi Police Station on Saturday.

Motorcycles and mobiles were snatched from me while mobiles were snatched from my friends as well, the victims in their report informed the Police.

District Police Officer Nowshera Dr Muhammad Iqbal took notice of the incident and formed a team headed by DSP Pabbi Tayyab Jan and arrested the accused. The investigation team gained access to the accused by making full use of modern technology.

The accused Bilal Ahmed son of Jahanzeb resident of Khudrizi and Muhammad Ali son of Ahmed Ali resident of Chowki Mamriz were arrested on the identification of the accused. A snatched motorcycle and a Kalashnikov used in the incident were recovered, Police said.