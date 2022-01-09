PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Nowshera Amangarh olive trees plantation under the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project will help produce 112,000 liters of edible oil per year worth billions of rupees after successful growth and fruit bearing stage of the trees.

The Peshawar Forest Division under the TBTTP project has planted olive trees and various other local species at an area of 2,000 hectares (ha) or 40,000 kanals, told APP Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tariq Khadim.

Khadim said as many as 8,000 Olive trees were planted over 27 ha area of the total land whereas the remaining plantation included local species of Keekar, Phulai, Bher and other native species.

The area had a favourable terrain for olive cultivation, however less average rainfall and water availability remained a major challenge for ensuring plant survival, he added.

Commenting on the water supply measures, he said around ten solar power-based tubewells were established to ensure water supply for olive saplings through drip irrigation method.

In a unique effort by the Forest Department Peshawar Division, Khadim told that a huge network of 16,000 feet water pipes was installed in the area to ensure adequate water supply for olive saplings.

To a query, he said, "One olive plant after 7-year of growth can bear upto 80-120 Kilogrammes of fruit that can produce 8-14 liters of oil." The Olive plantation site was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March last year and was envisioned as a model to promote olive cultivation through practical plantation of the species, he added.

"The Forest Department along with Olives has also planned to utilise the 40,000 kanals land as a multipurpose plantation site that can also help grow other fruit bearing species that may give lucrative economic dividends," Khadim underlined.

Keeping in view the potential of such massive afforestation to generate honey, only Bher plants were planted over 100ha of the total area for Billion Tree Honey project, he added.

However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature was also assisting the ministry to hold the third party monitoring and evaluation of the flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project as per the demand of the government.

