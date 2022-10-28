UrduPoint.com

Noxious Floods: Forum Asks World To Cancel Pakistan's External Loans

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 08:07 PM

A public forum urged the world to write off loans of Pakistan owing to rain-induced ruinous floods the country underwent due to climatic changes recently

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :A public forum urged the world to write off loans of Pakistan owing to rain-induced ruinous floods the country underwent due to climatic changes recently. It was held under the theme of "A call for Climate Action" to foster an open dialogue with civil society members, academicians, journalists, district government, and INGOs, allowing them to share their views and proposals ahead of the climate action and debt swap for nature, jointly organized by Doaba Foundation and MNSUA Agronomy Department.

Indus Consortium and Grow Green Network member and Manager Porgrammes Doaba Foundation Javed Iqbal proposed that the multilateral development banks and financial institutions should cancel the external debt of Pakistan. UNOCHA Representative of Punjab Shumaila Roohi said that floods had increased the transmission of water and vector-borne diseases in the country, especially in the flooded areas, and "this is the high time that all the developed countries should come forward and join hands with Pakistan to face climate change effects." Representative of Disability Inclusive Community Development Persons Organization Muhammad Hussain said the share of Pakistan was less than one percent of GHG emissions and carbon footprints but it fell into the top 10 vulnerable countries to climate impacts across the world.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSAU) Vice Chancellor informed, "We are drowning due to the unexpected monsoon rainfalls and recurring droughts under rapid climate change." He apprehended that Pakistan's food security situation was expected to worsen in the future. The VC underlined the need to act collectively and contribute personally. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Multan Ameer Hussain said millions of people across the country were at risk or already facing energy and water crises, as well as food insecurity, as a result of lower-than-expected agricultural production owing to climate shocks, increased insecurity, and higher food costs. MNSUA Assistant Dr Khuram Mubeen underscored the need of development of research systems to manage hill torrent rainwater most efficiently, improve agricultural and livestock productivity and reduce the impact of land erosion and sediment load on a sustainable basis. He further urged to develop an early warning and prediction system in hill torrent affected areas across the country to reduce the rain floods adversaries in the future. Later, the participants signed a charter of demand and appealed to multilateral banks for climate justice by debt swap for nature, and spend the funds on the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

