NP candidate holds corner meeting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) National Party (NP) candidate from PB-46 Haji Farooq Shahwani on Wednesday said that people should vote for his party on February 8.

He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting in the Hazargnaji area which was attended by a large number of people including party workers.

Haji Farooq Shahwani is a member of a Provincial Working Committee of the National Party and a nominated candidate from PB-46.