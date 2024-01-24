NP Candidate Holds Corner Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 11:25 PM
National Party (NP) candidate from PB-46 Haji Farooq Shahwani on Wednesday said that people should vote for his party on February 8
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) National Party (NP) candidate from PB-46 Haji Farooq Shahwani on Wednesday said that people should vote for his party on February 8.
He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting in the Hazargnaji area which was attended by a large number of people including party workers.
Haji Farooq Shahwani is a member of a Provincial Working Committee of the National Party and a nominated candidate from PB-46.
Recent Stories
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case
Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President
Russian forces entering key Ukraine town pushed back: mayor
Regional Committee for organizing 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region const ..
Comoros court confirms president's re-election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking8 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday10 minutes ago
-
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Pakistan: Mushaal10 minutes ago
-
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case10 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President8 minutes ago
-
ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates59 minutes ago
-
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren59 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons59 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion1 hour ago
-
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational institutions1 hour ago