NP Candidate Kher Jan Wins PB-23
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) National Party candidate Kher Jan won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-23 constituency Avaran by securing 15,635 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Qudous of PPPP who bagged 9,233 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained at 31.80 per cent.
