NP candidate Kher Jan wins PB-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) National Party candidate Kher Jan won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-23 constituency Avaran by securing 15,635 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Qudous of PPPP who bagged 9,233 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 31.80 per cent.