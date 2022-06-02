UrduPoint.com

NP Nominates Kurd For Mayor Municipal Corporation Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NP nominates Kurd for Mayor Municipal Corporation Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :National Party (NP) nominated Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd as candidate for the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Khuzdar district.

He was nominated in the General Body meeting of National Party Khuzdar chaired by District President Chairman Abdul Hameed Baloch, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Former Provincial minister Sardar Aslam Bizinjo, Secretary Mir Waleed Bizenjo, Central Secretary General of BSO Pujar Nadir Baloch, Provincial Secretary education Chairman Amin Dost Baloch, Central Leader Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd, Central Leader Haji Ahmad Nawaz, and District Vice President Mir Salman Khan Zehri attended the meeting.

Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd is the central leader of NP and former mayor of Khuzdar.

Related Topics

Education Salman Khan Khuzdar

Recent Stories

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

22 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

41 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.