NP To Gain Success In Elections With Support Of People: Sardar Bangulzai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM
National Party (NP)’s Central Vice President and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulazai on Monday said that his party would achieve success on February 8, with support of people in general elections
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) National Party (NP)’s Central Vice President and former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulazai on Monday said that his party would achieve success on February 8, with support of people in general elections.
He expressed these views while addressing the participation and support program organized by National Party Tehsil Dasht in Killi Umar-Abad Bangulzai Dasht Matura under the leadership of Asadullah Bangulzai and Master Muhammad Umar Bangulzai.
Addressing at the program, Bangulzai said that the era of fixed stamping had passed, now people would make their decision with their votes.
He said that people would make successful their real representatives through their votes who were always present among them in difficult situation.
He said that the National Party was only party to believe serving of people, adding that therefore, the NP party was becoming large party in Balochistan because it was taking practical measures for development of the respective areas of the province.
Bangulzai said that he had started a number of development projects in Mastung in order to provide basic facilities to people of rural area of the district during tenure of his MNA.
On this occasion, Sardar Kamal Khan Bengalzai thanked the elders for joining and supporting the party.
Ealier, those people including Hikmatullah Muhammad Hassani, Liaqat Muhammad Hassani, Ali Murad Muhammad Hassani, Nazir Ahmed Sumalani, Naveed Ahmed Samulani, Riaz Ahmad Sumalani, Nazir Sumalani, Khuda-i-Reham Sumalani,
Sultan Sasoli, Lal Bakhsh Jatak, Mohammad Salim Bangulazai, Sanaullah Bangulazai, Mehrullah Bangulzai, Haji Saadullah Bangulazai, Waheed Ahmed Bangulzai, Mubasher Ahmad Shahwani, Basir Ahmad Shahwani, Zahid Banglazai and others along with their families, relatives and hundreds of colleagues announced to join the party.
