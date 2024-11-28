Open Menu

NPA Delegation Visits Safe City Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

NPA delegation visits safe city Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Mid-Career Management Course delegation from National Police academy (NPA) Islamabad visited Safe City Islamabad, on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the delegation visits the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city and preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he maintained.

The delegation also acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to DG Safe City Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.

