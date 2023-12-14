Open Menu

NPA Under Training Officers Call On KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The under-training officers of the National Police academy (NPA) during the study tour of Governor House Peshawar called on Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

The Governor briefed the delegation about his constitutional duties and the historical importance of the Governor House, Peshawar.

Police officers, who were welcomed by the governor, asked various questions related to the law and order situation in KP, merged areas' problems and higher education.

The Governor said that controlling the crime ratio and protecting citizens were prime responsibilities of the police department and stressed that they treat people politely at police stations where complainants come for the resolution of their problems and seek justice.

He advised police officers for better relations with area elders in their respective jurisdiction.

Living close with people will enhance respect and the image of the police department in the eyes of public, he said.

Police have rendered many sacrifices in the war against terrorism and there was a long list of police sacrifices from from Jawan to officer.

Equipping the police force with modern weapons and their capacity building was inevitable, he concluded.

