NPB outsourced employees demand regularisation of service

Employees working for National Bank under a 3rd party outsourcing contract continued their protest demonstration outside NBP headquarters on Monday

Dozens of employees, both male and female, gathered in front of NBP headquarters holding placards with their demands inscribed over and chanted slogans in favour of their demands including granting them status of NBP employee and appropriate raise in salaries.

Convener All National Bank Affected Employees Action Committee, Adil Khan, members of the committee Jalal Mirza, Muhammad Khan, Syed Ali Abbass and others speaking at the occasion said that there were more than 1200 employees working across the country with National Bank but their services were acquired through a 3rd party contractor under an outsourcing arrangement.

The affected employees who had served the bank for around 20 to 25 years were not only getting a meagre salary less then Rs.25000 in these tough times but they were also deprived of fundamental employment rights, annual salary raise and increments, status of NBP employee and consequently of different employment benefits as well, they said.

The affected employees have urged the bank management to fulfil demands of the affected employees as per different judgement orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, directions of National Assembly Committee on affected employees, recommendations of the Finance ministry and rules of the bank and their services be regularised in the bank on basis of their 20 to 25 year service with the bank.

They said that it was really hard to make both ends meet with a meagre salary in such a high inflation and they and their families were suffering badly particularly education and health of their family members and children were being compromised.

They appealed prime minister of Pakistan, Finance minister, parliamentarians and NBP management to take immediate action on humanitarian grounds and resolve their issues including regularisation of their services and appropriate raise in salary.