NPB to hold one-day training session for journalists on Thursday

National Police Bureau (NPB) under gender crime cell will hold one-day training session on Thursday for journalists to create awareness about the gender based violence issues

Talking to APP, ED Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) Shafique Chaudhry said that the training would provide a best opportunities to journalists where they will able to exchange their advice on violence issues and fundamental rights of journalists.

Director NPB gender crime cell, Azhar Rashid and ED PCHR would moderate the training session, he said, adding, the session would specially focused on the secondary victimization in terms of reporting.

This training session will sensitize the journalists to report issues of gender based violence.