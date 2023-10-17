Open Menu

NPB Working On Introducing Citizen’s Centric Police Reforms: Ehsan

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 09:55 PM

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric police reforms: Ehsan

Director General of National Police Bureau (NPB) Dr Ehsan Sadiq Tuesday said that NPB was effectively working on developing and introducing citizen-centric police reforms to bridge the trust deficit between police and the community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Director General of National Police Bureau (NPB) Dr Ehsan Sadiq Tuesday said that NPB was effectively working on developing and introducing citizen-centric police reforms to bridge the trust deficit between police and the community.

Chairing the meeting of Senior Police leadership from all the provinces to review the status of implementation of the recommendations of the Police Reforms Committee. The said committee was notified by the orders of the Supreme Court.

In a meeting, additional reforms which can improve police performance in key functional areas of policing were discussed, said a news release.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Dr Ehsan Sadiq highlighted the fact that a number of legal and policy reforms have already been introduced along with enhanced budgetary allocations in the provinces, therefore additional reforms are required.

He also acknowledged that initiatives like Help Desk, Khidmat Markaz, emergency response and IT based management systems have improved the working of police department.

The citizens’ complaints pertaining to non-registration of FIRs, ineffective investigation processes, non-professionalism and corruption still largely persist.

The DG NPB also endorsed that due to lack of effective coordination between different components of criminal justice system and legal deficiencies, the conviction rate in serious crimes is very low.

He also stressed the need of Citizen’s satisfaction approach in policing rather than a statistics-based approach.

There was consensus among the participants of the meeting for the need of technology based and citizen’s centric police reforms along with the high need for upgrading the accountability mechanism and rationalization of career planning of Police Service.

The participants also appreciated the important role of National Police Bureau as an umbrella organization for all police organizations in the country.

