NPC Announces Eid-ul-Azha Family Festival
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The National Press Club Islamabad (NPC) announced a family festival for the members’ families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha along with a summer camp for their children.
The announced was made following its approval during governing body meeting held at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, chaired by President Azhar Jatoi, with the presence of other members including acting secretary Sheraz Gardezi, said a press release on Thursday.
The meeting also decided to form various committees for the preparations of the festival.
President Azhar Jatoi emphasized that the purpose of Eid Family Festival was to amplify the joy of Eid for members and their families while holding sports activities, distributing Eid gifts and serving food.
The meeting also unanimously approved the proposal to organize a summer camp for the children of the members and declared it a rare opportunity to develop the inner capabilities of the children.
Acting Secretary, Sheraz Gardezi informed the participants that suggestions for a variety of children's activities at the summer camp would be welcomed.
He encouraged NPC members to actively involve their children in the camp's upcoming events, noting that their participation would offer valuable learning experiences that could benefit them in their future.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Shoaib holds special briefing for officials3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi held important meetings during visit to Shanghai China3 minutes ago
-
NPC announces Eid-ul-Azha family festival3 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 9 witnesses in May-9 violence cases3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates int'l Seerah Studies Centre at IIUI3 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner sets one-month deadline for completion of bus shed near Nishtar 113 minutes ago
-
NEPRA revises tariff mechanism to protect national interest, reduce electricity sector costs13 minutes ago
-
Maryam expresses satisfaction over Garrison's City development projects13 minutes ago
-
Terror incidents in India self-sponsored: Khawaja Asif13 minutes ago
-
DG KPCTA lauds performance of tourism police13 minutes ago
-
DG ECPHAO calls on CS13 minutes ago