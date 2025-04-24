NPC announces Eid-ul-Azha family festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The National Press Club Islamabad (NPC) announced a family festival for the members’ families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha along with a summer camp for their children.

The announced was made following its approval during governing body meeting held at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, chaired by President Azhar Jatoi, with the presence of other members including acting secretary Sheraz Gardezi, said a press release on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to form various committees for the preparations of the festival.

President Azhar Jatoi emphasized that the purpose of Eid Family Festival was to amplify the joy of Eid for members and their families while holding sports activities, distributing Eid gifts and serving food.

The meeting also unanimously approved the proposal to organize a summer camp for the children of the members and declared it a rare opportunity to develop the inner capabilities of the children.

Acting Secretary, Sheraz Gardezi informed the participants that suggestions for a variety of children's activities at the summer camp would be welcomed.

He encouraged NPC members to actively involve their children in the camp's upcoming events, noting that their participation would offer valuable learning experiences that could benefit them in their future.