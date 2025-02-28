NPC Announces Ramzan Family Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC) announced on Friday the Ramzan family festival for the Journalists and their families during the holy month.
The festival also include Qirat, Naat Khawani competitions and sport events which also included cash prizes for the winners.
The announcement was made during the NPC governing body meeting under the chairmanship of President Azhar Jatoi, according to a press release.
The meeting decided to organise the floodlight cricket, badminton, football tournaments, and grand family iftar dinners for NPC members and their children.
The governing body also approved the organisation of a separate cricket, badminton tournaments, and indoor games for female journalists.
The NPC scrutiny committee presented a report regarding the associate members before the governing body and was directed to compile the list as soon as possible for the membership procedure mentioned in the NPC constitution.
The meeting was concluded with prayers for the deceased members of the NPC and also for their family members.
