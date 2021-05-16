UrduPoint.com
NPC Condemns Israeli Attack On Media Houses At Al-Jallah Tower In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

NPC condemns Israeli attack on media houses at Al-Jallah Tower in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad Saturday strongly condemned brutal air attack by Israel in international media houses at Burj-Al-Jallah in Gaza and termed its a well deliberate attempt aiming to supress the truth about the grave violations of human rights and war crimes committed by the Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

In a hurriedly called meeting here, the Executive Committee of NPC expressed deep concern over the blatant attack by the Israeli occupying forces and termed its a naked aggression against international media as whole by openly violating the international code of conduct.

"Like every Pakistani, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with Palestinians at this moment of trial, particularly with media in Palestinian Authority in raising our voice for them at all international fora", said a statement issued by NPC.

The committee demanded of the United Nations to take serious notice of Israeli barbarism against innocent civilians and the media as it is not merely an attack on a building, rather it is a crime against international ethics and freedom of expression.

