NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC), on Monday, strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged misbehaviour with senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed, demanding an apology.

In a statement issued, the leadership, including President Azhar Jatoi, Acting President Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Secretary Nayyer Ali and Finance Secretary Waqas Abbasi, termed it an attack on freedom of the press.

"Such incidents are not only unacceptable but also an attempt to suppress independent journalism," they said.

They demanded the PTI leadership issue an apology and give assurance that such incidents would not happen again.

The NPC reiterated that Pakistan’s journalist community has always stood firm for freedom of the press and would never compromise on the dignity, honour and independence of journalism.