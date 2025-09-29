Open Menu

NPC Condemns PTI’s Misbehaviour With Sr Journalist Ejaz Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:25 PM

NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed

National Press Club (NPC), on Monday, strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged misbehaviour with senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed, demanding an apology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC), on Monday, strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged misbehaviour with senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed, demanding an apology.

In a statement issued, the leadership, including President Azhar Jatoi, Acting President Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Secretary Nayyer Ali and Finance Secretary Waqas Abbasi, termed it an attack on freedom of the press.

"Such incidents are not only unacceptable but also an attempt to suppress independent journalism," they said.

They demanded the PTI leadership issue an apology and give assurance that such incidents would not happen again.

The NPC reiterated that Pakistan’s journalist community has always stood firm for freedom of the press and would never compromise on the dignity, honour and independence of journalism.

Recent Stories

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,1 ..

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa o ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

27 minutes ago
 Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first ..

Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history

56 seconds ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping� ..

ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..

19 minutes ago
 NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Dev ..

NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education

19 minutes ago
 9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

58 seconds ago
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establis ..

Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters

57 minutes ago
 NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journali ..

NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed

59 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi co ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nasho ..

Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme reduces child s ..

1 minute ago
 Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive

Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive

1 minute ago
 NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan