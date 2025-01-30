NPC Congratulate RIUJ Over Wining 2025 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday congratulated to the newly elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).
RIUJ elected members included President Tariq Ali, General Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry, Vice Presidents Raja Bashir Usmani and Ammar Burlas, Joint Secretaries Gulzar Khan and Mujahid Naqvi, and governing body members Afshan Qureshi, Asma Nawaz, Shobiya Musharraf, Aftab Jehan, Ghufran Ahmed Chishti, Nawabzada Shah Ali, Ali Akhtar, Tauseef Abbasi, Asadullah, and Rana Farhan Aslam, said a press release.
The NPC leadership including President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other governing body members stated that the journalist community showed trust to the newly elected office bearers.
Highlighting RIUJ’s historic role, the NPC noted the union’s practical and pivotal contributions in resolving issues faced by journalists nationwide and expressed hoped that this tradition would continue.
The NPC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with RIUJ to promote ethical journalism and safeguard media rights across the country.
