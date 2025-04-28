Open Menu

NPC Congratulates Newly Elected Members Of GB Journalists Forum

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

NPC congratulates newly elected members of GB Journalists forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The President of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad, Azhar Jatoi, along with acting secretary Sheraz Gardezi, finance secretary Waqar Abbasi, and the entire governing body, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Journalists Forum (Rawalpindi/Islamabad) following their victory in election 2025.

In a congratulation message received on Monday, the NPC leadership conveyed special felicitations to the newly elected president Abrar Hussain Astori, senior vice president Muhammad Mukhtar, vice president Syed Ali Rizvi, general secretary Ghulam Abbas, senior joint secretary Ghulzar Hussain, joint secretary Muhammad Qasim, finance secretary Akbar Ali and information secretary Wazir Zaigham Abbas on their victory to key positions.

President Azhar Jatoi said the outcome of the elections reflects the immense trust and confidence the journalist community places in the newly elected leadership.

He expressed hope that the new office bearers would work diligently to address the pressing issues faced by journalists, foster greater unity within the community and continue the ongoing struggle for press freedom and the rights of media professionals.

