UrduPoint.com

NPC Delegation Meets Commissioner Rwp To Discuss Media Town Phase-II Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NPC delegation meets Commissioner Rwp to discuss Media Town Phase-II project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday and discussed Media Town Phase-II project.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Cheema also attended the meeting while the delegation comprising President NPC Anwar Raza, Former President Tariq Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Shakila Jalil, Finance Secretary, Nair Ali, President PFUJ, Afzal Butt and General Secretary NPC Khalil Raja discussed various matters including progress on Media Town Phase-II project.

President NPC Anwar Raza informed the Commissioner that 1600 plots were allotted to journalists in Media Town Phase-I while approval of Media Town Phase-II had also been given.

He said that the district administration was given a task to identify the land for Phase-II project.

Only those journalists who did not get plots in Phase-I would be given plots in Phase-II, he added.

He said, merit and transparency would be ensured in allotment of plots. Nearly 6000 kanals land would be required for Phase-II, he added.

President NPC also suggested different locations for the project.

The Commissioner directed the DC to visit the proposed sites along with the representatives of NPC and submit a detailed report so that further progress on the project could be made.

He said that media plays a watchdog role for the society. The positive role of media in the society could not be ignored, he added.

The journalists act as a bridge between the people and institutions, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Progress Media Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

4 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.