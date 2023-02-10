NPC delegation meets Commissioner Rwp to discuss Media Town Phase-II project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Press Club (NPC) met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday and discussed Media Town Phase-II project.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Cheema also attended the meeting while the delegation comprising President NPC Anwar Raza, Former President Tariq Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Shakila Jalil, Finance Secretary, Nair Ali, President PFUJ, Afzal Butt and General Secretary NPC Khalil Raja discussed various matters including progress on Media Town Phase-II project.

President NPC Anwar Raza informed the Commissioner that 1600 plots were allotted to journalists in Media Town Phase-I while approval of Media Town Phase-II had also been given.

He said that the district administration was given a task to identify the land for Phase-II project.

Only those journalists who did not get plots in Phase-I would be given plots in Phase-II, he added.

He said, merit and transparency would be ensured in allotment of plots. Nearly 6000 kanals land would be required for Phase-II, he added.

President NPC also suggested different locations for the project.

The Commissioner directed the DC to visit the proposed sites along with the representatives of NPC and submit a detailed report so that further progress on the project could be made.

He said that media plays a watchdog role for the society. The positive role of media in the society could not be ignored, he added.

The journalists act as a bridge between the people and institutions, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.