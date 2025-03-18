NPC Election 2025-26: Journalist Panel wins three major seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Azhar Jatoi elected as the president of National Press Club ( NPC), while Nayyer Ali secured the seat of secretary and Waqar Abbasi became finance secretary after the counting of votes of three major seats.

According to the voting results, Azhar Jatoi elected as the president of NPC by securing 1090 votes, while his opponents Shakeel Ahmed Qarar and Dr Sadia Kamal got 645 and 248 votes, respectively.

The seat of secretary (NPC) was acquired by Nayyer Ali by 1063 votes, whereas her opponents Dr Furqan Rao and Waseem Ahmed Abbasi have gotten 716 and 161 votes, respectively.

Waqar Abbasi was elected as finance secretary by getting 1065 votes, while his rivals Harmeet Singh and Dr Sajjad Abbasi were able to pocket only 695 and 191 votes.