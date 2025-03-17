NPC: Election 2025-26 To Be Held On March 17
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Elections (2025-26) for new governing of the National Press Club (NPC) to be held on Monday, March 17.
According to the chairman of election committee (NPC), Asim Qadeer Rana, polling will take place on Monday, March 17, from 10:00 mid-morning to 11:00 late night with a one-hour break for Iftar and Maghrib prayer, said a press release on Sunday.
He also stated that members should bring their CNIC and office cards to cast their vote.
Recent Stories
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC: Election 2025-26 to be held on March 175 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security5 minutes ago
-
Gov't reforms improve Hajj operations, promote religious harmony: Sardar Yousuf15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal launches Ramazan Iftar drive for needy in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
Aleem seeks national unity to defeat terrorism25 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool says MQM-P believed in serving humanity25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt presents surplus budget of Rs169bn despite economic challenges: CM35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkmenistan strengthen ties, highlight neutrality as key to global peace55 minutes ago
-
Government boosts solar energy production to ease consumer burden: Leghari1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz to announce cut in electricity prices soon: Petroleum minister1 hour ago
-
PM pays homage to security forces jawans2 hours ago
-
AJK President stresses quality education as key to sustainable development2 hours ago