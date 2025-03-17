NPC: Election 2025-26 to be held on March 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Elections (2025-26) for new governing of the National Press Club (NPC) to be held on Monday, March 17.

According to the chairman of election committee (NPC), Asim Qadeer Rana, polling will take place on Monday, March 17, from 10:00 mid-morning to 11:00 late night with a one-hour break for Iftar and Maghrib prayer, said a press release on Sunday.

He also stated that members should bring their CNIC and office cards to cast their vote.