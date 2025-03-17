Open Menu

NPC: Election 2025-26 To Be Held On March 17

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM

NPC: Election 2025-26 to be held on March 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Elections (2025-26) for new governing of the National Press Club (NPC) to be held on Monday, March 17.

According to the chairman of election committee (NPC), Asim Qadeer Rana, polling will take place on Monday, March 17, from 10:00 mid-morning to 11:00 late night with a one-hour break for Iftar and Maghrib prayer, said a press release on Sunday.

He also stated that members should bring their CNIC and office cards to cast their vote.

Recent Stories

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

5 minutes ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

35 minutes ago
 Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

3 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

5 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

5 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

6 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

6 hours ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

6 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

7 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

8 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan