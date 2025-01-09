NPC Governing Body Meets To Review Plans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:08 PM
The National Press Club (NPC) held the governing body meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Present Azhar Jatoi to review the plans
Secretary NPC Nayyar Ali, informed the governing body members that the process of collection of annual fees from the council members for the year 2025 going to start on January 13 as only those members who have deposited fees should be eligible to cast vote in the coming elections of NPC, the press release said.
Chairperson of the Scrutiny Committee, Nayyar Ali, also informed the members that the process of scrutiny of the associate members of NPC was in process and should be completed by the end of this month, after which the final list of associate members will be displayed.
During the meeting, a plan to organize a family festival in Ramadan was also discussed in order to make it memorable like in the past, various suggestions were presented by the members of the governing body, which will be considered in detail in the next meeting.
On this occasion, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Vice President Ehteshamul Haq, Governing Body Member Naveed Sheikh, and Secretary NPC Nayyar Ali praised the efforts for the decoration of the Press Conference Hall, VIP Hall, and sports Hall at the NPC.
The meeting also congratulated the newly elected leaders of various press clubs across Pakistan and the Kashmir Journalists Forum.
