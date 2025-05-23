NPC Hold Prayer Ceremony For Deceased Members
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 11:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In line with its longstanding tradition, the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad organized a prayer ceremony on Friday at the NPC Mosque to offer prayers for the forgiveness of deceased members of the club and their relatives.
The solemn event included recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat, and special prayers offered in memory of the soul departed, said a press release.
Late mother of senior journalist Mona Khan, late maternal uncle of Umar Faizan and also the mother of Abid Malik were specially remembered in prayers.
The ceremony was attended by NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Acting Secretary Sheraz Gardezi, Joint Secretary Sehrish Qureshi, former President Shehryar Khan, former Finance Secretary Sagheer Chaudhry, and Governing Body members Aamir Rafiq Butt, Syed Majid Afsar and Faiza Shah Kazmi.
Relatives of the deceased, fellow journalists, and a large number of colleagues were also present to offer their prayers and support.
