NPC Holds Condolence Reference For Masood Malik

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:05 PM

NPC holds condolence reference for Masood Malik

The National Press Club (NPC) Thursday organized a condolence reference for Masood Malik, a renowned journalist and former managing director of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) to eulogize his services in the field of journalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Press Club (NPC) Thursday organized a condolence reference for Masood Malik, a renowned journalist and former managing director of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) to eulogize his services in the field of journalism.

Renowned journalists from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, office bearers of the NPC, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists addressed the reference and paid rich tributes to the late Masood Malik.

Senior newsmen including Mohsin Raza, Haji Nawaz Raza, Abdul Wadood Qureshi, Mazhar Iqbal, Saleh Zafar, former PFUJ president Afzal Butt, APP Union President Shehzad Chaudhry and others highlighted the efforts of the late journalist for the freedom of press and welfare of the journalists' community.

The reference was presided over by the NPC Secretary Anwar Raza and Momin Malik, the son of the diseased journalist and attended by a huge number of journalists.

The speakers said Masood Malik was a great human being and always brought the temper of heated debates down through his mild remarks.

They termed Masood Malik a committed journalist who always played an active role for the promotion of professional journalism and in that regard, his services would be remembered for years to come.

The participants also offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah for peace of the departed soul besides granting courage to the bereaved family.

