NPC Hosts Award Distribution Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM

NPC hosts award distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), in collaboration with the Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT), organised an award distribution ceremony on Friday at the National Press Club to recognise the dedication and resilience of the media professionals.

The journalists were awarded with International Civil Awards and the Journalist of the Year Award, said a press release, adding that the ceremony was co-hosted by PFUJ's president Afzal Butt and BITT's chairman Awais Jadoon with attracting other notable journalists, including Arshad Ansari, Lala Asad Pathan, and Dr. Lala Kakar.

The awards were presented to several renowned journalists, including Afzal Butt, Naseer Zaidi, Iqbal Jafari, Lala Asad Pathan, and others for their outstanding work in journalism.

While addressing the ceremony, PFUJ's president, Afzal Butt, praised the BITT for its unwavering support to the journalists.

Meanwhile, Awais Jadoon highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistani journalists, indicating that the journalists of the country are working under tough conditions with limited financial rewards.

He urged providing more substantial support to journalists and acknowledgment of their significant contributions towards society.

