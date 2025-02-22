NPC Hosts Award Distribution Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), in collaboration with the Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT), organised an award distribution ceremony on Friday at the National Press Club to recognise the dedication and resilience of the media professionals.
The journalists were awarded with International Civil Awards and the Journalist of the Year Award, said a press release, adding that the ceremony was co-hosted by PFUJ's president Afzal Butt and BITT's chairman Awais Jadoon with attracting other notable journalists, including Arshad Ansari, Lala Asad Pathan, and Dr. Lala Kakar.
The awards were presented to several renowned journalists, including Afzal Butt, Naseer Zaidi, Iqbal Jafari, Lala Asad Pathan, and others for their outstanding work in journalism.
While addressing the ceremony, PFUJ's president, Afzal Butt, praised the BITT for its unwavering support to the journalists.
Meanwhile, Awais Jadoon highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistani journalists, indicating that the journalists of the country are working under tough conditions with limited financial rewards.
He urged providing more substantial support to journalists and acknowledgment of their significant contributions towards society.
Recent Stories
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC hosts award distribution ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Indus Cultural Forum held literary festival16 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy and cultural painting exhibition16 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Malik1 hour ago
-
NAHE’s Faculty Development Programme for IPFP Fellows concludes at Lahore & Peshawar1 hour ago
-
NLPD held launching ceremony of website 'Warsaw Foundation International'1 hour ago
-
Turkish envoy Irfan Neziroglu calls on governor Punjab1 hour ago
-
Ben Warrington calls on Governor Saleem Haider1 hour ago
-
Special funds allocated for improvement of jails: Rana Manan1 hour ago
-
NA body expresses concern on selection process of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj1 hour ago
-
PAL inaugurates Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayer of Ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal offered in Quetta2 hours ago