NPC Journalists' delegation visits Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A delegation of journalists led by Azhar Jatoi, President of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad, visited Sanghar at the invitation of the Sindh Government and Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rajesh Kumar Harsadani and the staff of the Information Department Sanghar.

According to a handout, the delegation comprised office-bearers of the National Press Club Islamabad including Shah Muhammad Detho, Aun Sheerazi, Sehrish Qureshi, Aamir Butt and other members. Rajesh Kumar Harsadani presented the guests with traditional Sindhi gifts, including Ajrak and Lungis.

During the visit, the journalists praised the infrastructure of the province, particularly the well-maintained roads from Sukkur to Sanghar.

Officials of the Information Department and PPP leader Rajesh Kumar Harsadani briefed them and highlighted that the PPP has laid a network of quality roads in district Sanghar. They also mentioned schemes for clean drinking water and pipeline projects in Achro Thar, along with the upgrading of rural health centers to provide better healthcare facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Secretary of the NPC Sehrish Qureshi expressed her admiration for the hospitality of Sindh.

She mentioned that their journey from Sukkur to Thar Coal was arranged by the Sindh government, under the invitation of Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

She also appreciated the development work in the fields of infrastructure, health and education. The delegation later visited the Sanghar Press Club as part of their tour.