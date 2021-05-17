NPC observes black day against Israeli attack on media houses in Palestine

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad on Monday observed black day to condemn the Israeli missile attack on Al-Jazeera tv and other media houses in Palestine, including the international news agency AP and the destruction of building housing them in Gaza.

The NPC flag flied half mast with black flags and the Palestinian national flags on the Club's building to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

The members of various journalist bodies of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, representatives of civil society and the general public attended the event held on the occasion.

The speakers strongly condemned the brutal acts by Israeli forces against media houses and innocent Muslim population in Palestine, and said that such kind of unethical and inhuman acts were the open challenges to the civilized world.