NPC Organises Free Health Fair For Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday, organized a free medical camp for journalists and their families, in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH).

The event provided free medical check-ups, tests, and medicines to attendees, courtesy of specialist doctors from various fields.

Some notable Names included Major General (retd) Dr. Ashwar Khan, Dr. Abdul Qayoom Awan, and Dr. Zahida were also present.

Key officials from the NPC, RIUJ, and PFUJ played a significant role in organizing the event. This initiative demonstrates the NPC's commitment to promoting the health and well-being of journalists and their families.

