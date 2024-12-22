NPC Organises Free Health Fair For Journalists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday, organized a free medical camp for journalists and their families, in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH).
The event provided free medical check-ups, tests, and medicines to attendees, courtesy of specialist doctors from various fields.
Some notable Names included Major General (retd) Dr. Ashwar Khan, Dr. Abdul Qayoom Awan, and Dr. Zahida were also present.
Key officials from the NPC, RIUJ, and PFUJ played a significant role in organizing the event. This initiative demonstrates the NPC's commitment to promoting the health and well-being of journalists and their families.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six held on violation of tenancy law2 minutes ago
-
Schools asked to set up Environmental Societies till Jan 312 minutes ago
-
NPC organises free health fair for journalists2 minutes ago
-
Inflation rate at lowest level in six years: Bilal Kayani12 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested during successful operation22 minutes ago
-
Martyrs’ sacrifices to never be forgotten: COAS Gen Asim Munir32 minutes ago
-
Sepoy Tayyab Ali laid to rest with full military honours in Haripur32 minutes ago
-
Best performing LESCO officers honoured32 minutes ago
-
Four incidents of fire reported during 8 hours42 minutes ago
-
Two gang members arrested for robbery, motorcycle theft42 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter arrested42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 66,300 cusecs water52 minutes ago