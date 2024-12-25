Npc Organises Musical Night On The Eve Of Sindh Culture Day
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) National Press Club (NPC) organized a musical night on the eve of Sindh culture day in collaboration with National NPC cultural committee and cultures department of Sindh government.
Governor Kpk Faisal Karim Kundi was the chief guest of the event. Other prominent personalities also participated in the event, press release said on Wednesday.
Sindhi lok artist Mansoor Ali Abbasi, Reshman Parveen and Rizwana Khan entertained the participants with their singing art.
Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the NPC efforts regarding the event and said politics and journalism have inseprateable relations.
NPC have the honour to organize such events for the welfare of community, he said, adding that like Sindh culture day other provinces also celebrates their culture day.
He also invited the guests from sindh culture department to KPK for the celebration of Sindh culture there. He assured them for the provision of full security.
PFUJ's president Afzal Butt appreciated the NPC efforts for organisis such a magnificent musical night and said NPC is the home of all nationalist and called them the most loyal towards the country.
President and Secretary NPC said that platform of NPC is always available for all and continued to organise such events in future.
Recent Stories
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals3 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest3 minutes ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes3 minutes ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah3 minutes ago
-
Quaid - e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated with zeal.3 minutes ago
-
WCLA celebrates Christmas and Quaid’s day13 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over abuse of powers13 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation43 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab52 minutes ago