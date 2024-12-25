Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) National Press Club (NPC) organized a musical night on the eve of Sindh culture day in collaboration with National NPC cultural committee and cultures department of Sindh government.

Governor Kpk Faisal Karim Kundi was the chief guest of the event. Other prominent personalities also participated in the event, press release said on Wednesday.

Sindhi lok artist Mansoor Ali Abbasi, Reshman Parveen and Rizwana Khan entertained the participants with their singing art.

Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the NPC efforts regarding the event and said politics and journalism have inseprateable relations.

NPC have the honour to organize such events for the welfare of community, he said, adding that like Sindh culture day other provinces also celebrates their culture day.

He also invited the guests from sindh culture department to KPK for the celebration of Sindh culture there. He assured them for the provision of full security.

PFUJ's president Afzal Butt appreciated the NPC efforts for organisis such a magnificent musical night and said NPC is the home of all nationalist and called them the most loyal towards the country.

President and Secretary NPC said that platform of NPC is always available for all and continued to organise such events in future.