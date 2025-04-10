NPC organises prayer session for deceased members, relatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) National Press Club Islamabad (NPC), on Thursday organized a collective prayer session for its deceased members and their relatives at the NPC Mosque.

The session was began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and heartfelt prayers for the soul departed, followed by moving Naat recitation, said a press release.

Relatives, friends, and members of the journalist community gathered to show solidarity and support for their colleagues during this time of grief.

The prayers who participated included NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Vice Presidents Shah Muhammad, Chaudhry Javed Bhagat, Governing Body Members Aamir Rafiq Butt, Izharul Haq Khan Niazi, Jafar Ali Balti, Raja Majid Afsar, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

Other attendees Nadeem Chaudhry, Ali Akhtar, senior journalists Haji Nawaz Raza, Naeem Mehboob, Syed Mohsin Raza, Sagheer Chaudhry, Kashif Rafiq, Chaudhry Asghar, Faisal Hakeem, Sohail Malik, Kashan Akmal Gul, Tariq Usmani, along with relatives and friends of the deceased, were also present.

The NPC has always upheld the practice of standing with its members in times of sorrow, offering prayers and support to bereaved families as a mark of solidarity.