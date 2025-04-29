NPC Organized Free Medical Camps For Journalists & Family Members
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC) in collaboration with the All Pakistan Association of Health & Medical Organizations, organized a free medical camp on Tuesday at the NPC premises.
Specialists and medical staff from renowned hospitals and laboratories provided free consultations and medical services to journalists and their family members.
The camp also offered free medical tests including blood sugar, uric acid, eye examinations and other, said a press release.
NPC President Azhar Jatoi and acting secretary Sheraz Gardezi expressed gratitude to the participating medical institutions and their teams for their support in offering free healthcare to journalists from the twin cities.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such initiatives in the future.
