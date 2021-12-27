UrduPoint.com

NPC Organizes Christmas Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

NPC organizes Christmas celebrations

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) on Monday organized an exclusive event to express solidarity with the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) on Monday organized an exclusive event to express solidarity with the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas celebrations.

In his welcome speech, NPC chairman congratulated Christian community on Christmas.

He highly praised the services of Christian community for the progress of the country.

Manzoor Maseeh, a member of NPC Executive Committee thanked NPC for organizing special event to celebrate Christmas to show solidarity with Christian community.

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was also held.The event was attended by a large number of Christian community.

