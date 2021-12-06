NPC organizes condolence reference in memory of Dr Qadeer Khan

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) on Monday organized a condolence reference in memory of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) on Monday organized a condolence reference in memory of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Deena Khan, daughter of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan specially participated in the reference.

The reference was attended by Najeeb Ullah Malak, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Farrukh Khan, Jabar Mirza and Sajjad Cheema.

The speakers highlighted the valuable services of the late Dr A Q Khan for the national defence, education and numerous other educational, research and welfare projects.

At the end of the reference, a resolution was passed, appreciating the remarkable services and contributions made by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.