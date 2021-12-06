UrduPoint.com

NPC Organizes Condolence Reference In Memory Of Dr Qadeer Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:36 PM

NPC organizes condolence reference in memory of Dr Qadeer Khan

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) on Monday organized a condolence reference in memory of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) on Monday organized a condolence reference in memory of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Deena Khan, daughter of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan specially participated in the reference.

The reference was attended by Najeeb Ullah Malak, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Farrukh Khan, Jabar Mirza and Sajjad Cheema.

The speakers highlighted the valuable services of the late Dr A Q Khan for the national defence, education and numerous other educational, research and welfare projects.

At the end of the reference, a resolution was passed, appreciating the remarkable services and contributions made by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Education Nuclear

Recent Stories

Japan's Space Agency to Share 'Major Discovery' Ab ..

Japan's Space Agency to Share 'Major Discovery' About Asteroids in Spring - Repo ..

52 seconds ago
 Muhammad Ali Saif expresses grief over crash of Pa ..

Muhammad Ali Saif expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siac ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold price down by Rs 600 per tola 06 Dec 2021

Gold price down by Rs 600 per tola 06 Dec 2021

2 minutes ago
 German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing ..

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

2 minutes ago
 Radicalism on rise as BJP leader says 'salute thos ..

Radicalism on rise as BJP leader says 'salute those who razed Babri Mosque'

2 minutes ago
 Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Baye ..

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.