NPC Organizes Event To Introduce Poetry Collection “Zakhm-e-Tanhai”
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A literary event was held at the National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday under the auspices of its literary committee to introduce the poetry collection “Zakhm-e-Tanhai” by renowned poetess Shagufta Jabeen.
The event was presided over by journalist and poet Sajjad Lakha, while veteran political figure Farhatullah Babar graced the occasion as the chief guest, said a press release.
President NPC Azhar Jatoi, prominent businessman and social figure Zafar Bakhtawari, Member of the National Assembly Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Syed Shamim Haider, Dr Israr Shah, journalists Sagheer Chaudhry and Ismatullah Hashwani also graced the ceremony with their presence.
Sajjad Lakha paid special tribute to the poetess for her deep understanding to the subject and also acknowledged the senior journalist Ilyas Chaudhry for his pivotal role in publishing the book and organizing the event.
Speakers at the event praised “Zakhm-e-Tanhai” as a poignant and powerful poetic creation.
They also recognized the book as a valuable addition to urdu literary heritage.
