Open Menu

NPC Organizes Event To Introduce Poetry Collection “Zakhm-e-Tanhai”

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

NPC organizes event to introduce poetry collection “Zakhm-e-Tanhai”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A literary event was held at the National Press Club (NPC) on Saturday under the auspices of its literary committee to introduce the poetry collection “Zakhm-e-Tanhai” by renowned poetess Shagufta Jabeen.

The event was presided over by journalist and poet Sajjad Lakha, while veteran political figure Farhatullah Babar graced the occasion as the chief guest, said a press release.

President NPC Azhar Jatoi, prominent businessman and social figure Zafar Bakhtawari, Member of the National Assembly Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Syed Shamim Haider, Dr Israr Shah, journalists Sagheer Chaudhry and Ismatullah Hashwani also graced the ceremony with their presence.

Sajjad Lakha paid special tribute to the poetess for her deep understanding to the subject and also acknowledged the senior journalist Ilyas Chaudhry for his pivotal role in publishing the book and organizing the event.

Speakers at the event praised “Zakhm-e-Tanhai” as a poignant and powerful poetic creation.

They also recognized the book as a valuable addition to urdu literary heritage.

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts traini ..

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

9 minutes ago
 Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel ..

Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..

9 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Pun ..

CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate su ..

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

13 minutes ago
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduc ..

Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

13 minutes ago
 Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s ..

Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20

13 minutes ago
 PCB's domestic cricket events resume after short h ..

PCB's domestic cricket events resume after short halt

5 minutes ago
 National Women’s T20 tourney: round 5, 6 to be s ..

National Women’s T20 tourney: round 5, 6 to be staged on May 13, 14

5 minutes ago
 COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal eco ..

COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training cou ..

5 minutes ago
 Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan