NPC organizes three-day fitness boot camp for women journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :National Press Club (NPC) in collaboration with the Safa Fitness Club organized a three-day fitness boot camp for women journalists.

The unique initiative is aimed at highlighting the importance of taking out time for physical fitness despite a busy media schedule.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam appreciated the effort and suggested a joint fitness camp for women journalists and parliamentarians in the future.

They took a tour of the Safa Fitness Club and urged women media persons to engage more in such activities. The camp included physical fitness assessment, training on machines, and Zomba sessions.

A large number of female journalists from Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the camp and utilized modern fitness facilities.

Women fitness trainers gave their expert advice to the participants.

Talking to media persons, National Press Club President Anwar Raza said that the National Press Club was always keen to organize activities for journalists and their families.

He said that it was important for journalists to take good care of their health first. "This was a small effort in assisting the journalist community in this direction. We plan to arrange more such activities in the future. The objective is to make the National Press Club truly a hub of activities for the journalist community."