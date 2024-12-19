NPC President, Secretary condoles Journalist Qaiser Tanoli on demise of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) President of National Press Club (NPC) Azhar Jatoi and Secretary Nayyer Ali Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist Qaiser Tanoli's mother.

They prayed for the soul to rest in peace in Jannat and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude, according to a statement being issued by NPC.