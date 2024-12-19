Open Menu

NPC President, Secretary Condoles Journalist Qaiser Tanoli On Demise Of His Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

NPC President, Secretary condoles Journalist Qaiser Tanoli on demise of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) President of National Press Club (NPC) Azhar Jatoi and Secretary Nayyer Ali Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist Qaiser Tanoli's mother.

They prayed for the soul to rest in peace in Jannat and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude, according to a statement being issued by NPC.

Related Topics

Jatoi Family

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

32 minutes ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing ..

Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..

1 hour ago
 World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

2 hours ago
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

2 hours ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

5 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan