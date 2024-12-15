NPC, RIUJ Jointly Conducts Training Session To Combat Misinformation On Dec 20
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC), and the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) are jointly organizing a training session on December 20th at the NPC, Islamabad.
The session aims to equip journalists with the skills to combat misinformation and enhance their digital reporting capabilities, press release said on Sunday.
A certified trainer from Tech Valley Pakistan, accredited by the Google news Initiative, will lead the session.
The participants will gain valuable insights and practical skills to tackle the challenges of digital journalism.
The training session will take place on December 20th, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC, RIUJ jointly conducts training session to combat misinformation on Dec 2020 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines23 seconds ago
-
9 Christmas Bazaars to open from Dec 21 in Faisalabad26 seconds ago
-
Cold and dry weather forecast for most parts of country29 seconds ago
-
City's average AQI recorded at 19432 seconds ago
-
DPO Kohat conducts surprise visit to police stations35 seconds ago
-
Seminar on immigration laws held for individuals willing to move abroad55 seconds ago
-
HCSTSI delegation attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 202410 minutes ago
-
GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students10 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool visits "Karachi Int'l Book Fair" at Expo Centre11 minutes ago
-
Blind murder mystery solved11 minutes ago
-
500-kg unhygienic sugar, 210-kg quinoa seeds seized11 minutes ago