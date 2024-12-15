NPC, RIUJ jointly conducts training session to combat misinformation on Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC), and the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) are jointly organizing a training session on December 20th at the NPC, Islamabad.

The session aims to equip journalists with the skills to combat misinformation and enhance their digital reporting capabilities, press release said on Sunday.

A certified trainer from Tech Valley Pakistan, accredited by the Google news Initiative, will lead the session.

The participants will gain valuable insights and practical skills to tackle the challenges of digital journalism.

The training session will take place on December 20th, 2024, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.