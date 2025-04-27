NPC, Silsala hold Naatiya Mushaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A spiritually uplifting Naatiya Mushaira was held at the National Press Club (NPC) under the joint auspices of the Literary and Cultural Organization, Silsala and NPC.

The revered gathering was presided over by acclaimed poet Wafa Chishti, while renowned poet Noreen Talat Arooba graced the event as the special guest, said a press release on Saturday.

The ceremony also honored Ziauddin Naeem as the guest of honor.

The blessed evening featured heartfelt Naatiya recitations from famous poets including Khurram Khaliq, Kashif Irfan, Nusrat Yab Nusrat, Iftikhar Yousaf, Rubina Shad, Dr.

Rafiuddin Siddiqui, Athar Zia, Rehman Hafeez, Noshi Malik, Farid Ahmed Chaudhry, and Saeed Anwar.

Renowned poet and broadcaster Darshawar Tauseef skillfully managed the whole program.

Seerat Award-winning poet Noreen Talat Arooba, visiting from Washington, USA, presented her four latest Naatiya poetry collections to President of the National Press Club, Azhar Jatoi, as a gift for the club’s library.