NPC Suspends Two Members Over Harassment Charges
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In the light of recommendations of anti harassment committee report, National Press Club's (NPC) governance body suspended the basic membership of its two members (former husband and wife) over harassment allegations.
The decision was taken during the governance body meeting of NPC held under the chairmanship of President Azhar Jatoi, said a press release on Sunday.
After detail review and discussion on the committee report, the body unanimously decided to suspend the basic membership of both Nasir Khattak and Salmi Malik in accordance with club's constitution.
Both were also barred from entering NPC premises.
The meeting also emphasized that all female members of the Club are honorable and highly respected and no member will be allowed to adopt any kind of inappropriate behavior towards any female member or make accusations against them.
The meeting approved the establishment of a committee headed by former President NPC, Shakeel Anjum, to look into the matter.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC suspends two members over harassment charges2 minutes ago
-
Rise of female flour power: Online home baking empowers women2 minutes ago
-
Firewood sellers in Buner plead for help after devastating cloudburst3 minutes ago
-
Muqam makes urgent appeal for 'National Unity', pledges unwavering federal support to flood-stricken ..3 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Nawan Shehr Meera claims one life, several critical3 minutes ago
-
Upon PM’s directive, additional relief goods dispatched to flood-affected areas13 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to keep children away from cell phone screens1 hour ago
-
PMYP revolutionizes laptop access with interest-free loan policy1 hour ago
-
Seven friends gunned gown in ambush, one injured1 hour ago
-
British Secretary Lammy conveys condolences on loss of lives in recent flash floods1 hour ago
-
Railways minister orders inquiry into Awam Express accident2 hours ago
-
Ecological degradation, illegal private mini dams threatening Namal Lake, agriculture and livelihood2 hours ago