NPC Suspends Two Members Over Harassment Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM

NPC suspends two members over harassment charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In the light of recommendations of anti harassment committee report, National Press Club's (NPC) governance body suspended the basic membership of its two members (former husband and wife) over harassment allegations.

The decision was taken during the governance body meeting of NPC held under the chairmanship of President Azhar Jatoi, said a press release on Sunday.

After detail review and discussion on the committee report, the body unanimously decided to suspend the basic membership of both Nasir Khattak and Salmi Malik in accordance with club's constitution.

Both were also barred from entering NPC premises.

The meeting also emphasized that all female members of the Club are honorable and highly respected and no member will be allowed to adopt any kind of inappropriate behavior towards any female member or make accusations against them.

The meeting approved the establishment of a committee headed by former President NPC, Shakeel Anjum, to look into the matter.

