NPC Team Congratulates Newly Elected Members Of Peshawar, Lahore And Karachi Press Clubs And Kashmir Journalist Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir Journalist Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad team, led by President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali and Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, extended their heartfelt congratulations on Tuesday to the newly elected office bearers of Peshawar, Lahore, and Karachi Press Clubs, as well as the Kashmir Journalist Forum, on their recent electoral victories.

The IPC team conveyed their best wishes to the newly elected leaders, including the Lahore Press Club: President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Abid, and Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz; Peshawar Press Club: President Muhammad Riaz, Secretary Tayyab Usman, and Secretary Ehtisham Khan; Karachi Press Club: President Fazil Jameeli, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan, and Finance Secretary Imran Ayub.

Kashmir Journalist Forum: President Irfan Sadozai, Secretary Maqsood Muntazi and Finance Secretary Imran Azam.

In their message, the NPC team emphasized the trust the journalist community has placed in these new leaders, expressing hope that they will uphold their commitments and work diligently to address the pressing issues facing journalists.

