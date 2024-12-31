- Home
- Pakistan
- NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir ..
NPC Team Congratulates Newly Elected Members Of Peshawar, Lahore And Karachi Press Clubs And Kashmir Journalist Forum
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad team, led by President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali and Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, extended their heartfelt congratulations on Tuesday to the newly elected office bearers of Peshawar, Lahore, and Karachi Press Clubs, as well as the Kashmir Journalist Forum, on their recent electoral victories.
The IPC team conveyed their best wishes to the newly elected leaders, including the Lahore Press Club: President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Abid, and Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz; Peshawar Press Club: President Muhammad Riaz, Secretary Tayyab Usman, and Secretary Ehtisham Khan; Karachi Press Club: President Fazil Jameeli, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan, and Finance Secretary Imran Ayub.
Kashmir Journalist Forum: President Irfan Sadozai, Secretary Maqsood Muntazi and Finance Secretary Imran Azam.
In their message, the NPC team emphasized the trust the journalist community has placed in these new leaders, expressing hope that they will uphold their commitments and work diligently to address the pressing issues facing journalists.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish Consul General meets Punjab CM1 minute ago
-
LDA focuses on IT-based reforms and revenue generation1 minute ago
-
NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir ..1 minute ago
-
KP Governor affirms commitment to welfare, rights of minorities1 minute ago
-
Plan devises to convert PHE schemes on solar energy: Imran Gichki2 minutes ago
-
91 murder cases reported in Vehari in 20242 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 20242 minutes ago
-
CTP offered best services to citizens in 20242 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes12 minutes ago
-
PU admission date extended12 minutes ago
-
PU ORIC organises seminar12 minutes ago
-
Implementation of key performance indicators reviewed12 minutes ago