NPC to arrange programme for condolence of journalists' families who lost their loved ones

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The National press Club on Thursday organized a programme to pay condolence to the journalists families who have lost their loved ones.

According to details, President National Press Club arranged a "Fateah"for the mother of Syed Khawar Abaas Shah, mother of Amir Sajjad Syed former president Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of journalists, the father of senior journalist Shazia Nayyer,the mother of Salik Saddique, Father of Saqib Saeed, father of Rana Adeel, Father of Nisar Ch, Father in law of Waqar Abbasi, Father of Rashid Nazeer and the father in law of NPC vice President Ihtisham ul Haq, Sister in law of Izahar Niazai, Aunt of former Vice President Dr Sadia Kamal and Husband of senior journalist Asia Umair Khattak.