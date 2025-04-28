NPC to host free medical camp on April 29

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM

The National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad, in collaboration with the association of health and medical organizations is all set to organize a free medical camp/seminar on Tuesday, April 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad, in collaboration with the association of health and medical organizations is all set to organize a free medical camp/seminar on Tuesday, April 29.

The free campus would start its operations from 10:00 in the morning and continue until 3:00 in the afternoon at NPC premises.

The medical team constituted the specialists of skin, gastro, eyes, general and others would offer their free consultation and check-up services, said a press release on Monday.

The facilities of free blood sugar, blood pressure and dental check-up has also been set up.

Furthermore, discounted health cards would also be distributed through balloting at the end of camp.

