NPC To Host Free Medical Camp On April 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad, in collaboration with the association of health and medical organizations is all set to organize a free medical camp/seminar on Tuesday, April 29.
The free campus would start its operations from 10:00 in the morning and continue until 3:00 in the afternoon at NPC premises.
The medical team constituted the specialists of skin, gastro, eyes, general and others would offer their free consultation and check-up services, said a press release on Monday.
The facilities of free blood sugar, blood pressure and dental check-up has also been set up.
Furthermore, discounted health cards would also be distributed through balloting at the end of camp.
