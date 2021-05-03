UrduPoint.com
NPC To Organize Online Ramazan Family Festival Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:22 PM

National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad would organize an online Ramazan family festival for it's members and their families. NPC has decided to organize the annual festival via ZOOM due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad would organize an online Ramazan family festival for it's members and their families. NPC has decided to organize the annual festival via ZOOM due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In this In this regard, NPC constituted a special committee comprised of President RIUJ Amir Sajad Syed, Secretary RIUJ Tariq Virk, Finance Secretary RIUJ Hanif Khan, Senior Joint Secretary NPC, Iteshamul Haq, Joint Secretary NPC Shakeela Jalil and Member governing body Asiya Kauser.

During festival online Naat & Qirat competition would also be organized for the students upto Matric class. The winners would be given cash and special prizes.

