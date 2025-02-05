NPCIHA Sanghar observes Kashmir solidarity day with enthusiasm

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony (NPCIH-A) district Sanghar observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm. A massive rally was organized from Muhammadi Chowk to the Press Club in support of the Kashmiri people.

The rally was led by NPCIHA Sindh Vice President Mazhar Chandio and NPCIHA Ladies Wing Sindh Chairperson Aapa Bilqees.

Prominent figures including Gul Bahar Khaskheli, Sanghar Patron-in-Chief Daniyal Khilji, Senior Leader Nasir Qureshi, Tando Adam Chairman Rana Sadaqat, Arshad Awan, Aslam Pathan, Latif Laghari, along with NPCIHA office-bearers and members, participated in large numbers. Participants raised slogans condemning Indian atrocities in Kashmir and expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Addressing the rally, NPCIHA Sindh Vice President Mazhar Chandio stated that "Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. The purpose of this rally is to reaffirm our unwavering support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and freedom. Our only slogan is 'Kashmir will become Pakistan,' and, InshaAllah, the dawn of freedom will soon rise over Kashmir. We stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every level until they achieve independence."

Other leaders also addressed the gathering, strongly condemning Indian oppression in Kashmir and terming it a blatant violation of human rights. They reiterated that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go in vain and that their struggle for freedom would ultimately succeed.