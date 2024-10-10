NPCIHA Tando Adam organizes rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A rally under the banner of "Unite Pakistan, Strong Pakistan, Army is Our Strength" was organized by the NPCIHA, Tando Adam. The event was led by NPCIHA District President Mazhar Chandio, Vice President Gul Bahar Khaskheli, Tando Adam Taluka Chairman Rana Sadaqat, President of Tando Adam Arshad Awan and other local leaders.

During his speech, Mazhar Chandio paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans (Ghazi) of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that they have always defended the nation without hesitation, facing the enemy bravely. He highlighted that both the martyrs and Ghazis displayed remarkable courage and selflessness, sacrificing everything for Pakistan.

He added that every Pakistani’s heart beats with their protectors, and the Pakistan Army has never left its people alone during tough times. Chandio expressed hope for Pakistan's future, stating that one day Pakistan will rise with dignity on the global stage.

He acknowledged the leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, saying that the foundation for a bright future has already been laid by him, and Pakistan will soon achieve significant progress.